Gravitas: Bankman-Fried paid $150 MN in bribes to Chinese official

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Is China the most corrupt country in the world? Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency hedge fund allegedly paid $150 million in bribes to Chinese officials to unlock accounts that had been frozen in China.

