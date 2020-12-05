Gravitas: Bangladesh relocates 1,600 Rohingya refugees

Dec 05, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST)
1,600 Rohingyas refugees now have a new home in Bangladesh's Bhasin Char, but some international organizations are slamming Bangladesh for relocating the Rohingyas. Should they be doing so? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
