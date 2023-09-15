Gravitas: Austrian diplomat flies ponies on Russian military plane

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Austrian Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl transported her ponies on a Russian military plane. Kneissl has moved to St. Petersburg and will head a think tank. What is the history between Kneissl and Putin? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos