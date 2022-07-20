Gravitas: At 40 degrees, record heat melts UK

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
UK has reported its hottest day on record. It is 40 degrees in London, runways have melted, people have rushed to the nearest waterbody. Almost 97% of homes in UK don't have ACs. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
