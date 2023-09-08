Gravitas: 'Artificial embryos' created in Israel | Does this change the idea of life?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
In a major breakthrough, scientists in Israel have created 'artificial embryos'. They mimic all the features of a real human embryo. Will these embryos be used to create human life? Here's what Priyanka Sharma has to say.

