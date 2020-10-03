Gravitas: Armenia - Azerbaijan conflict: Armenian President calls Turkey 'Creator of the Conflict'

Oct 03, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST)
President Armen Sarkissian says that Armenia is ready to hold a dialogue to end the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, but Turkey must withdraw its support to Azerbaijan. WION's Palki Sharma brings you an excerpt from an exclusive conversation.