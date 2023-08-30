Gravitas: Are Arab nations descending into chaos?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Syrian Druze are protesting over fuel price hike & corruption. Libyans are protesting against the country's growing closeness with Israel. Lebanon's economic crisis is worsening. Molly Gambhir asks: Is the Arab world going up in flames again?

