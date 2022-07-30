Gravitas: Another MiG-21 crashes in India, 2 pilots killed

Published: Jul 30, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Another MiG-21 has crashed in India. The trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan killing 2 pilots. There have been 6 reported crashes involving MiG-21 in the last 20 months. Why is this aircraft not be retired? Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App