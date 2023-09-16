Gravitas | Another deadly bat virus is here: Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, should you be scared?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Another case of Nipah virus has been reported in Kerala, taking the tally to six. How deadly is the Nipah virus? What are its symptoms? Whether you live in Kerala or not, should you be scared? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

