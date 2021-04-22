Gravitas: America's Virus of racism yet to be eradicated

Apr 22, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Derek Chauvin is going to jail for the murder of George Floyd. But does the verdict change anything?In Ohio, a 15 yr-old black teen has been shot dead. WION’s Palki Sharma tells you how America's virus of racism is yet to be eradicated.
