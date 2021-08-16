Gravitas: America's capitulation hands Kabul to Taliban

Aug 16, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States insists that the mission in Afghanistan was a success, even after the Taliban's blitz to Kabul. Did the US downplay the threat of Taliban invasion? Or was it disconnected from the ground reality? Molly Gambhir tells you.
