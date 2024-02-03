Gravitas | Alarm as Indian students die mysteriously in US | West no longer safe?

Indian-origin students have mysteriously died in U.S. over the past few weeks prompting concerns among the community and calls for investigation. The latest case is of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati. Benigeri's death is the fourth such incident in the past few days and sixth in the month of January. No foul play was suspected but the Indian community in U.S. is concerned. Is the U.S. no longer safe for students?