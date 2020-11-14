Gravitas: After Europe, terrorists target Saudi Arabia

Nov 14, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST)
After Europe, Saudi Arabia has become a target of terrorists. A French Consulate ceremony was targeted with a bomb in Jeddah. In the Netherlands, a gunman opened fire on the Saudi Embassy in The Hague. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
