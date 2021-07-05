Gravitas: Afghanistan struggles after America's botched up war

Jul 05, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On July 4, the US marked its Independence day. 2 days before that, it exited Afghanistan following a failed war and left Kabul in path of uncertainty. From Iraq to Afghanistan, the US has time and again botched up in wars abroad.
