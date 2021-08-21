LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: Afghan women challenge Taliban's rule
Aug 21, 2021, 12:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Afghan women are on the frontlines, challenging the Taliban's repressive rule. From organising protests to arranging safe passage for their family, Afghan women have refused to relinquish their hard-earned rights. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App