Gravitas: A trip to Japan's Little Edo

Published: May 27, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
50 kilometers from the bustling city of Tokyo, is a window into Japan's history. It is called the Little Edo. The town stands as a perfect emblem of the progressive country that's deeply rooted in tradition. Palki Sharma takes you on a tour.
