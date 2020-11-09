Gravitas: A thaw in India-Nepal ties

Nov 09, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
After the visits of two key Indian officials, Kathmandu is signaling a thaw. Despite the criticism from his party, KP Sharma Oli has defended his decision to meet India's RAW chief. The recent engagements could pave the way for high-level visits.
Read in App