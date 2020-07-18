Gravitas: A Million Minks Culled In Europe

Jul 18, 2020, 12.45 AM(IST)
Over a million minks have been killed in Europe after testing positive for COVID-19. Fur Farms in the Netherlands were the first to detect cases. Now, Denmark and Spain are culling minks. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.