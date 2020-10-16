Gravitas: A double whammy for Imran Khan

Oct 16, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST)
Ahead of nation-wide opposition protests, hundreds of Pak citizens have hit the streets of Islamabad. Women Health workers have staged a sit-in outside the Pak parliament. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how this is a double whammy for Imran Khan.