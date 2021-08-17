Gravitas: A defiant Amrullah Saleh vows to fight the Taliban

Aug 17, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban is now gearing up to install a government. But, Amrullah Saleh wants to challenge the Taliban. The defiant Vice President has declared that he is the "legitimate caretaker President" of Afghanistan. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
