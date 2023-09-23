Gravitas: A chunk of asteroid is coming to earth

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
As humanity explores the possibility of life beyond Earth, there's the intriguing prospect that life might exist within our own solar system. Among the celestial bodies within our solar system, Jupiter's moon Europa stands out as one of the few that could potentially provide the right conditions for life. Watch this story to know how the existence of essential life-supporting chemicals in this ocean, notably carbon has opened new possibilities

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos