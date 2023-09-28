Gravitas: 90% of arrested beggars abroad are Pakistanis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
After terrorism & donkeys, Pakistan is now exporting beggars to the world. A Pak Senate committee has admitted that 90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos