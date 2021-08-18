Gravitas: 7 Videos that show life under Taliban

Aug 18, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban is beating the drum of victory by having a gala time. They were seen swirling on spinning wheels, jumping on trampolines & working out at abandoned gyms. Molly Gambhir gets you 7 videos from the new 'Islamic Emirate'.
