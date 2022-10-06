Gravitas: 60 years of James Bond films

Published: Oct 06, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
October 5th marks 60 years of the iconic British spy James Bond on the silver screen. In six decades, Bond has travelled the world averting nuclear war and taking down terrorists. Molly Gambhir takes a look at his impressive, yet problematic legacy.
