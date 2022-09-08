Gravitas: 6 Arab nations warn Netflix for 'promoting homosexuality'

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Netflix has upset the Islamic world. It is facing flak from gulf nations for 'promoting homosexuality'. At least 6 gulf nations have slammed the platform for violating Islamic values. Which nations are these? Molly Gambhir tells you.
