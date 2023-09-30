Gravitas: 57 killed in Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blasts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
57 people have died in 2 separate blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The blasts unfolded during prayers marking Eid-e-Milad. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

