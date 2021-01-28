Gravitas: 45 people injured in overnight clashes in Lebanon

Jan 28, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Wuhan virus pandemic has pushed over half of Lebanon's population into poverty. A quarter of the population is living in extreme poverty. Today, Lebanon fears poverty more than it fears the pandemic. WION's Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
Read in App