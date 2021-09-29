Gravitas: 42 countries owe $385 billion to China

Sep 29, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A new report has revealed that 42 low-income countries owe $385 billion to China. The debt is hidden from the world bank & some governments are now even aware of the monetary value of the contracts. Molly Gambhir gets you a report.
