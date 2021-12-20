Gravitas: 35-yr-old Leftist Millennial becomes Chile's New President

Dec 20, 2021
Chile has elected a 'leftist millennial' as its new President. 35-yr-old Gabriel Boric will be the youngest President in Chile's history. He is also being called the most 'left-wing' President till date. Why? Palki Sharma explains
