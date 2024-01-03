Gravitas | 16-year-old Luke Littler is the youngest finalist in World Darts Championship

16-year-old Luke Littler, known as 'The Nuke,' is making waves in the world of darts. Hailing from Warrington, he started playing darts as a toddler and has rapidly ascended to professional status. His journey, supported by his family, has been marked by significant victories and a growing social media presence. As he heads into the final of the World Darts Championship, Littler could become the youngest-ever World Champion in the sport, if he wins.