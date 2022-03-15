Gravitas: 12 Iranian Missiles land in Iraq

Mar 15, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On Sunday, Iran rained 12 missiles on the city of #Erbil in Iraq. The missiles landed near the US Consulate complex. Iran says the targets were not Iraqi or American bases, but 'strategic centres' run by Israel. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
