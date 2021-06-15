Gravitas | 1 year since Galwan clash: What has changed?

Jun 15, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
1 year since the Galwan Valley clash, where do things stand at the border? What has changed & what hasn't? Is India mounting a 360° response? Palki Sharma takes you through the past, the present & the future.
Read in App