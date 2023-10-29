Govt sets minimum export prices for onions at $800 per tonne

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
In a bid to curb their rising prices, the Indian government has set a floor price on the exports of onions. Media reports suggest that the minimum export price for onions has been kept at 800 dollars per tonne till the end of 2023.

