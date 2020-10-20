Govt panel: Half of India's 1.3 Bn population will get COVID-19 infected by early next year

Oct 20, 2020, 08.35 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Indian government's panel has predicted that half of India's 1.3 Billion population will get COVID-19 infected by early next year. The govt committee which is tasked to provide projections on COVID-19 predicted this.