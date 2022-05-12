Gotabaya Rajapaksa promises to appoint new PM this week, in a bid to quell unrest

Published: May 12, 2022, 01:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Two days after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday promised to appoint a new Prime Minister in a bid to calm tensions after days of unrest.
