Google's Gemini AI fiasco triggers calls to sack Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has called the controversy around Gemini AI's inaccurate and biased responses as "completely unacceptable". In an internal memo to his employees, Pichai assured that his team was working on fixing the issues but investors are already calling for the CEO's resignation as a result of the controversy. The fiasco has sparked a bigger debate about AI. Can the public trust AI models? On this episode of Gravitas, we try to decode.