Published: Nov 06, 2026, 11:14 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 11:14 IST
Google is facing a lawsuit over its Gemini AI chatbot after parents alleged that the AI tool contributed to their daughter's suicide by engaging in harmful conversations and helping her plan her death. The case has raised serious questions about AI chatbot safety, mental health safeguards, user protection and the responsibility of technology companies to prevent potentially dangerous interactions. The lawsuit could intensify scrutiny of AI platforms and their role in protecting vulnerable users.