/Ramayana Part 1 review: Yash-Ranbir starrer is a visual triumph

Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated cinematic adaptation Ramayana: Part 1 avoids the missteps of recent mythological releases to deliver a visually grand and faithful spectacle. Produced by Namit Malhotra with world-class visual effects, the film flips the traditional narrative to focus heavily on Ravana’s backstory and rise to power, anchored by a standout performance from Yash. Balanced by Sai Pallavi’s restrained Sita and Ravie Dubey’s sharp Lakshman, Ranbir Kapoor delivers a sincere, deliberate portrayal of Lord Ram.