Google introduces new AI tool for google meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The Duet AI assistant is now available across all of Google's Workspace applications, including Gmail, Drive, and Docs. This latest advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) has been dubbed a "real-time collaborator" by the tech behemoth, which is concentrating on the productivity tools available to its users.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos