Golf gears up for 15-time major winner Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Hero World Challenge

Hall of Famer Tiger Woods returns to competitive Golf later this week at the Hero World challenge in the Bahamas. Woods has not played a competitive round of Golf since the Masters in April and admits to being rusty. But he believes he can still win at the elite level. Woods is also neck deep in negotiations over the future of professional Golf in his role as Player Director on the PGA Tour’s policy board and believes the players now control their own futures. Woods and fellow co-host Dr Pawan Munjal spoke to WION’s Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo in Nassau.