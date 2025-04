The U.S. is facing fresh economic headwinds as foreign tourism pulls back sharply. International arrivals by air dropped nearly 10% in March compared to a year earlier, according to the International Trade Administration. Goldman Sachs estimates that, in a worst-case scenario, the combined impact of reduced travel and global boycotts of U.S. products could shave off 0.3% from GDP — amounting to nearly $90 billion in lost economic output in 2025. Watch in for more details!