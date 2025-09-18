/Golden Dome Missile Defence Programme Moves Forward With Pentagon Review

Published: Sep 18, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 18:06 IST
Steve Feinberg, the Pentagon official in charge of President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative, was scheduled on Wednesday to receive his first official briefing on the architecture of the ambitious \$175 billion project. The briefing represents a key milestone for U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein, who oversees the program’s daily operations, indicating that planning, funding, and development are now gaining momentum.