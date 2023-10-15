Gold shines amid Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has made many worried investors gravitate towards the time-tested safe bet - gold. Gold prices have risen by over 3% in one week, marking their first increase in four weeks. Investors are keeping a tab on developments in the conflict in West Asia, which has unnerved global markets & fueled inflows into safe assets like gold.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos