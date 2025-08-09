Published: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST
Gold Futures Hit Record On Tariff Shock
Gold prices are on the move again, this time hitting a record high after new US Tariffs target imported gold bars. However, the white house intends to issue executive order, clarifying 'misinformation' about tariffing of gold bars and other specialty product. Still, the yellow metal is expected to shine as uncertanity grows. Watch this report to get more details...