Godrej Viroshield 4.0 review: How good is the disinfection device? | Tech It Out

Oct 28, 2020, 06.55 PM(IST)
The disinfection system promises to kill over 99% Covid-19 viruses in 2 to 6 minutes. It could be a handy solution in these times, especially for those who have a tight schedule and can’t spare time to sanitise each item manually.
