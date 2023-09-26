Global warming weakens fungal networks due to climate change | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Research by Syracuse university and the University of Minnesota shines new light on the deteriorating relationship between trees and fungi. Findings reveal that the combined effects of warming and water stress will likely result in major disturbances of fungal networks.

