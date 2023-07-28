Global warming is over, earth has entered age of global boiling, says UN Chief

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning on the prevailing climate concern. Guterres said the era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable, and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable. The worrying comments come in the backdrop of nations across the globe, scrambling to battle heat-waves and numerous wildfires.