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Global US dollar holdings decline

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:31 IST
China has cut its holdings of U.S. treasury securities to 633.4 billion dollars in June, down nearly 26 billion dollars from May. That is the lowest level since September 2008, nearly 18 years ago.

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