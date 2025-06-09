Global trade tensions rise as Trump’s tariff deadline nears

With just weeks to go before President Trump’s self-imposed tariff deadline, progress on global trade deals remains limited. While negotiations with China are back on track, key partners like India, Japan, and South Korea are pushing back. India has escalated tensions by challenging Trump’s tariffs at the WTO, and Japan appears non-committal on auto tariff cuts. Meanwhile, rare-earth exports from China may offer a temporary truce. We break down where talks stand and what to watch next. Watch in for more details!