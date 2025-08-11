Published: Aug 11, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 10:59 IST
Aug 11, 2025, 10:59 IST
Global Trade Shifts: From Neutral to Power Politics
For nearly 80 years, global trade was governed by market forces, not politics. But that era is coming to an end. From President Trump's trade wars to China's growing economic influence, the global trade landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation. In this video, we explore how tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and the rise of rival economic blocs are rewriting the rules of global trade.